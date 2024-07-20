Orillia City-Wide Garage Sale Day Raises $4,500 For Affordable Housing

The City of Orillia would like to thank community members for their participation ‘clearing the clutter’ while raising funds to support affordable housing in Orillia during the City-wide Garage Sale Day that took place on June 15, 2024.

“The City-wide Garage Sale Day was a definite success with more than 100 garage sales taking place and $4,500 raised to support affordable housing in Orillia,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “On behalf of Council, a big thank you to all the participants, volunteers and sponsors who supported the event. This was not only a great event to support affordable housing, but also a great community building experience.”

Sponsors included Orillia Home Hardware Building Centre, Dapper Depot Menswear, Impression House, Tops In Pizza, Creechers Design, Good Things Promotional Products and Brewery Bay Food Co. and provided either donations or in-kind support. More than 30 volunteers assisted with organizing the event.

The one-day event was supported by Council as an initiative from the Waste Management Advisory Committee aimed to support affordable housing in Orillia with participants being encouraged to donate a portion of the proceeds of their garage sales to the City’s Affordable Housing Reserve.

“This was a great opportunity for residents to actively contribute to sustainability efforts within our city while raising funding for affordable housing in our community,” said Greg Preston, Director of Waste Management and Environmental Compliance.

The City established an Affordable Housing Reserve Fund in 2020 to provide financial assistance to eligible non-profit and government organizations willing to increase the supply of affordable housing in Orillia. For more information about available affordable housing grant opportunities, visit orillia.ca/housing.