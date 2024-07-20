OPP Find Impaired Driver Hiding In A Bush In Muskoka Lakes

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person with impaired driving offences after responding to a motor vehicle collision in Muskoka Lakes Township.

On July 20, 2024, just before 1:00 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway and collided in the ditch on Russ Hammell Road in Muskoka Lakes Township. Officers arrived and commenced an investigation into the cause of the collision and subsequently arrested and charged 30-year-old Cole Crouter of Aurora, ON with the following offenses:

Operation While Impaired

Over 80 CC

Dangerous Operation

Obstruct Peace Officer

Fail to Remain at Collision

Drive with No Lic.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on August 20, 2024 to answer to his charges. Drivers who are charged with impaired driving offenses also suffer an immediate 90 day drivers license suspension and have their vehicle impounded.