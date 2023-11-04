PC Releases Insiders Report With Classic Favourites And Exciting New Products

As the air gets colder and the holiday season kicks off with party invites and festive dinner plans, President’s Choice® is unveiling the highly anticipated 40th-anniversary edition of the PC® Insiders Report™. With over 100 new PC® products arriving across the country – and a dozen customer favourites being brought back specifically for the holiday season – Canadians can discover hundreds of products, recipes and ideas for easy entertaining.

“Get ready to discover your best holiday yet,” says Mary MacIsaac, Senior Vice President, Loblaw Brands and Marketing, Loblaw Companies Limited. “We honoured the past four decades of the PC Insiders Report by bringing customers our biggest and best holiday assortment of PC products in our history. We’ve thought of everything to make your holiday entertaining easier and more delicious, including bringing back some favourites we’ve heard our customers missed.”

Known as a destination for appetizers, meal solutions and treats, the team at President’s Choice® continues to launch one of the best assortment of products for easy and delicious holiday entertaining.

“For the very first time our almost 16 million PC Optimum members can access the report directly from the PC Optimum app,” continues MacIsaac. “We are always evolving how we can better serve our customers, which includes making it easy to see what’s new in our stores and helping them get inspired for the season, right from their phones.”

Discover your new favourite with this year’s PC® Insiders Report™:

PC® Eggplant Parmigiana Sfogliatelle Pastry Bites: Hand-shaped in Italy with all the rich flavours of eggplant, three cheeses and a tomato-bechamel sauce.

PC® Thai Basil Shrimp Spring Rolls: A PC bring-back and hand rolled in Thailand, these spring rolls are paper thin with one full Thai basil leaf per roll.

PC® Holiday Feast Turkey Stuffing Burgers: Made with white and dark meat, studded with pieces of bread stuffing, cranberry and gravy-inspired seasoning (including celery seed, parsley and sage).

PC® Cauliflower Gnocchi: Made with over 70% cauliflower and only four other ingredients – cassava flour, potato starch, sea salt and extra virgin olive oil.

PC® Ready to Bake All-Butter Croissants: Includes 16 layers of French butter to give you a rich pastry and the perfect first bite.

PC® Candy Cane Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites: We wrapped mint ice cream with candy cane pieces in rich, chocolate cookie dough.

PC® World of Flavours Turkey Stuffing Flavour Rippled Potato Chips: Another PC bring-back, crunch into flavours of poultry seasoning, sage, black pepper, celery and parsley, tucked generously into the ridges of crinkle-cut potato chips.

PC® products are available at Loblaw stores across Canada, including Loblaws®, No Frills®, Real Canadian Superstore®, Shoppers Drug Mart®, Zehrs® and through orders placed with PC Express™.