Orillia Council Begins 2024 Budget Deliberations On Nov. 6, 2023

Orillia Council will receive an initial presentation of the 2024 budget on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 followed by four days of budget deliberations scheduled over the next two weeks.

As a result of the Council Chamber Audiovisual and Accessibility Upgrades and Refurbishment Project at the Orillia City Centre, the open session portions of the 2024 Budget Committee deliberations will take place in the Orillia Opera House Studio Theatre (20 Mississaga St. W.).

It is anticipated that the special Council meeting to ratify the 2024 Budget taking place on Dec. 11, 2023 will be held in the Council Chamber at the Orillia City Centre.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the budget meetings in person. The open session portions of the meetings will also be live streamed on the City’s YouTube Channel at Youtube.com/TheCityofOrillia.

Upcoming 2024 budget meetings:

Date: Time: Details: Nov. 6 1 p.m. Budget Committee presentation and overview Nov. 7 and 8 9 a.m. 2024 operating budget deliberations Nov. 14 and 15 9 a.m. 2024 capital budget deliberations Dec. 11 1 p.m. Budget ratification (televised and live streamed by Rogers TV)

For meeting agendas and a direct viewing link for each meeting, please visit orillia.ca/councilmeetings.

The budget package is available to view on the City’s website at orillia.ca/budget or on the OrilliaNow online portal at orillia.ca/now.