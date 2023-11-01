Undefeated Rosseau Lake College Hosts CISAA Field Hockey Championship

Rosseau Lake College will host the Canadian Independent Schools Athletic Association (CISAA) D3 girl’s field hockey championship on November 3.

The Timberwolves finished first overall in the 2023 season, and are undefeated heading into the championship, with a 3-1-0 record.

The successful season is particularly rewarding for a school who draws its talent from a significantly smaller student pool than its competitors.

“Coaches Ms. Pakozdi and Ms. Brynn and the team captains have led the team to success through hard work and inclusion,” said Jacqueline Priolo, Athletic Director at Rosseau Lake College. “In a tough game like field hockey it is critical that your team has depth. Many players arrive in high school never having played the game, so creating a positive and inviting environment allows players from all over the world to get involved. The players have learned that through consistent effort and grit they can find success.”

During the final game of the Timberwolves’ regular season, cheering could be heard as far as the village of Rosseau.

“I think that is a sign of the spirit that exists here,” said Priolo. “Our students, staff, alumni, and parents form a beautiful community. What an amazing place to learn and play sports when everyone shows up to support.”

Four schools will compete in the championship final.

The top-ranked Rosseau Lake College will take on fourth-ranked Ridley College School in the first semi-final game at 10 a.m., while second-ranked Trinity College School faces third-ranked Toronto Montessori School at 11:30 a.m.

The winner of each game will then battle for top spot in the final at 3 p.m., with a consolation final at 1:30 p.m.

“I can’t wait to hear the crowd and see the action,” added Priolo. “Everyone is welcome to join in the cheering!”