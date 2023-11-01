Deceased Recovered After Drowning On Green River

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have located an overdue boater deceased on the Green River near Washago.

On October 31, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Orillia OPP was dispatched to the Green River for an overdue boater whose vessel had been located abandoned. OPP members along with residents, Ramara Fire Department and Simcoe County Paramedic Services conducted an extensive search and located the occupant who was pronounced deceased.

The deceased has been identified as a 74-year-old male from Ramara. His name will not be released.

Orillia OPP would like to thank all local residents who assisted at the scene.

