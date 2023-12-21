Ring in 2024 With Free Event At The Orillia Recreation Centre

New Year’s Eve in Orillia will once again be a night to remember as the City of Orillia rings in 2024 with its free New Year’s Eve Bash on Dec. 31, 2023 at the Orillia Recreation Centre (255 West St. S.).

“The New Year’s Eve Bash provides a sense of community as we come together to celebrate the end of 2023 and welcome 2024. The City is proud to once again host this free, family-friendly event at the Orillia Recreation Centre,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “We invite everyone to join us to celebrate as we ring in 2024.”

The New Year’s Eve Bash will run from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and will include the annual balloon drop with biodegradable balloons, face painting, crafts, table tennis and other games, two open swims, and a variety of bouncy castles and other inflatables. Enjoy complimentary popcorn and cotton candy and make memories at a photo wall to ring in the New Year. Post your photo on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #CelebrateWithOrillia to be entered into a giveaway for an exciting prize.

“Our Recreation Services staff are thrilled to bring the fun this New Year’s Eve with activities for the young and young at heart from swimming to magic shows, and, of course, the famous balloon drop,” said Erica Veldman, Recreation Program Supervisor.

In addition to the New Year’s Eve Bash, holiday skating will take place on New Year’s Eve at the Rotary Place Arena (100 University Ave.) from 1 to 3 p.m. Free transit will be available in Orillia on New Year’s Eve from 4:45 p.m. to 1:45 a.m. courtesy of Orillia Tim Hortons.

The New Year’s Eve Bash family event began in 2011 as a way to offer a community event for young children and families on the last day of the year. Since that time, the event has grown in popularity with more than 2,000 people in attendance.

For more information on the event and full schedule of activities, visit orillia.ca/recreationevents.