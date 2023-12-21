Impaired By Drug Charge Laid After Crash On County Road 6

An investigation by officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment into a Simcoe County Road 6 crash on Friday night has netted an impaired by drug charge for a Tiny Township resident.

Officers responded to numerous 911 calls to the OPP Communications Centre at approximately 7:58 p.m. December 15, 2023 to a reported vehicle that had crashed into a power line pole on County Road 6 between Meredith Court and Concession 2 East in Tiny Township.

Responding officers spoke with the lone driver located at the scene and entered into a impaired driving investigation. As a result, Connor Chapman, 29 years of Tiny Township has been charged criminally after investigation with the driving offence of Operation while impaired – drugs

The accused was released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 28, 2023.