More Charges Laid In Connection To Fraud Investigation Co-Led By Orillia OPP

The Central Region Fraud Unit and the Huron County Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged a suspect in relation to multiple fraud investigations.

In April 2023, the Orillia Detachment received a report from a local business identifying a breach to their email system. A fraud occurred where cheques were redirected from the intended business to the suspect in Guelph, incurring a loss of $6,954. The case was turned over to the Central Region Fraud Unit, and further investigation led to the identification of a suspect.

In June 2023, Huron County Detachment of the OPP entered a separate fraud investigation which was turned over to the Huron County Crime Unit. Similar to the fraud investigation in Orillia, the identified suspect had funds redirected from a local business to their own account in the form of e-transfers totalling $27,181.

Investigators from the Central Region Fraud Unit and Huron County Crime Unit collaborated, and on December 19, 2023, David Cooper, a 78-year-old from Guelph, was arrested and charged in Rockwood, ON.

The accused was charged by the Central Region Fraud Unit for the following:

Use, Deals, Acts on Forged Document

Fraud Over $5000

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

The accused was charged by the Huron County Crime Unit for the following:

Fraud Over $5000

Possession Property Obtained by Crim

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Goderich on February 5, 2024, and the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on February 13, 2024.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and would encourage them to reach out and report any fraud to their local OPP Detachment or Municipal Police Service.