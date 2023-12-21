Nestlé Canada Announces Voluntary Recall of KITKAT Halloween Scary Friends 40 Pack

Nestlé Canada is issuing a voluntary recall of six batches of KITKAT Halloween Scary Friends 40 Pack in Canada.
The recall is due to potential plastic in the product which could pose a choking risk.
Importantly, no injuries or illnesses have been reported. No other KITKAT products in Canada are affected by this recall.
These products were sold at retailers across Canada. Consumers that have these products should look for the following batch codes:
KITKAT Halloween Scary Friends – Individually Wrapped Bars
- KITKAT Scary Friends 40ct 20×32 – 30610848, BB/MA 2024 MR 02
KITKAT Halloween Scary Friends – Box
- KITKAT Scary Friends 40ct 20×32 – 31397094 1, BB/MA 2024 MR 01
- KITKAT Scary Friends 40ct 20×32 – 31397094 2, BB/MA 2024 MR 01
- KITKAT Scary Friends 40ct 20×32 – 31437094 1, BB/MA 2024 MR 02
- KITKAT Scary Friends 40ct 20×32 – 31437094 2, BB/MA 2024 MR 02
- KITKAT Scary Friends 40ct 20×32 – 31387094 3, BB/MA 2024 FE 27
- KITKAT Scary Friends 40ct 20×32 – 31807094 3A, BB/MA 2024 FE 28
KitKat has been working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Consumers who have these products should throw them out. For reimbursement contact Consumer Services. The contact information is as follows:
- Phone: 1-800-387 4636 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST
- Email: consumer.care@ca.nestle.com from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST