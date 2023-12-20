Bracebridge Council Endorses Town’s First Transportation Master Plan

Last week, Town Council endorsed Bracebridge’s first-ever transportation master plan (TMP), a long-range planning document that outlines transportation infrastructure recommendations and priorities for the Town through to 2044. The TMP’s recommendations will help manage local travel demands, see the continued implementation of a multi-modal community, improve safety and efficiency to the road network and more.

Developed in collaboration with the District Municipality of Muskoka (District), the TMP supports the Town’s vision for a future transportation system by responding to current issues as well as forecasted needs and will provide an opportunity to integrate all transportation modes with increased emphasis on safety and the environment. Recommended investments outlined in the TMP include:

12 road network projects;

Three priority cycling projects and ultimate cycling network;

Eight new pedestrian crossings;

Nine strategies to help support and maximize investment in infrastructure; and a

23 item action plan.

The TMP was developed with the input collected from the community at several in-person and virtual public information sessions in 2022 and 2023. Through the feedback provided, the community identified key areas of focus including supporting safer active transportation, the need to improve road network efficiency, improved transit connections and overall road network safety.

The TMP will be a guiding document that will support the smart growth and development of all future infrastructure initiatives.

To learn more about the Transportation Master Plan, visit bracebridge.ca/reports.



“The Town of Bracebridge is committed to encouraging long-term economic growth and continuous improvement. The new Transportation Master Plan will play a vital role in the town’s future growth and development while ensuring a safe and holistic approach is taken to all future initiatives to set Bracebridge up for success.” – Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge