Bracebridge Introduces New Short-Term Rental Accommodation Licensing Program

Beginning January 1, 2024, the Town of Bracebridge’s new short-term rental accommodations licencing program will go into effect requiring all new and existing short-term rental operators to obtain a licence to operate their property legally. This program will help ensure compliance with regulations and establish a clear process for addressing issues and complaints using a demerit point system to assist with enforcement.

Short-term rental operators can begin to submit applications now for compliance beginning January 1, 2024. Licences must be renewed annually.

Applicants must submit the following items when applying for a licence:

Certificate of insurance;

Complete floor plan of the property;

Site diagram;

Signed licensee code of conduct and acknowledgement;

Articles of incorporation or other incorporating documents if the property is owned by a corporation;

Wood energy technical transfer report if there are any wood burning appliances in the property;

Proof of septic system pump-out, if applicable, dated within the last five years;

Fire inspection certificate; and a

Building inspection certificate.

A short-term rental is a term used when all or part of a dwelling is used to provide accommodations for less than 28 consecutive days and can occur in various forms of residential dwellings, such as detached and semi-detached homes, duplexes, townhouses and apartments. The short-term rental licensing program does not apply to hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts.

The Town’s By-Law Enforcement branch monitors short-term rental activity and related concerns within Bracebridge. The licensing by-law will be enforced using a demerit point system and monetary penalties may be incurred. To submit a complaint regarding a short-term rental property, please call 705-645-5264 ext 3250 or email bylaw@bracebridge.ca.

To learn more about the short-term rental licensing by-law and review the requirements, visit bracebridge.ca/STRA.