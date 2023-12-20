Lakelands Association Of REALTORS Demonstrates Spirit Of Giving With Charitable Contributions During Holiday Season

In the true spirit of community, the Lakelands Association of REALTORS® and its members proudly announce its charitable contributions to shelter-based charities and food banks across the region this holiday season. As part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to making a positive impact of the lives of those in need, The Lakelands has stepped up its philanthropic effort to ensure that everyone can experience the warmth and joy of the festive season.

With the holiday season upon us, The Lakelands recognized the increased challenges faced by many individuals and families, particularly those who rely on shelters and food banks for essential support this time of year. In response to this The Lakelands, on behalf of its REALTOR® members have taken strategic and proactive measures to contribute to the wellbeing of the community, by providing financial support of almost $106,000 throughout the region.

Through initiatives such as it’s annual Every REALTOR® campaign, where REALTOR® members contribute monthly, the Lakelands Annual Turkey Challenge and Tragic Relief fund, the Lakelands made a significant contribution to the following organizations:

Salvation Army Bracebridge Manna Food Bank Bracebridge (also serves Port Carling) Hospice Georgian Triangle Collingwood St. Vincent De Paul Collingwood Elmvale Food Bank Elmvale Georgian Bay Food Network Georgian Bay (also serves Midland and surrounding area) Gravenhurst Against Poverty Gravenhurst Haliburton 4C’s Food Bank Haliburton Places for People Haliburton The Table Food Bank Huntsville (also serves Muskoka) Dwight and Baysville Winter Pantry Lake of Bays Meaford Foodbank Meaford Georgian Bay Food Network Midland St. Vincent De Paul Midland Muskoka Women’s Advocacy Group Muskoka The Lighthouse Orillia The Sharing Place Orillia Argyle & District Food Bank Parry Sound Harvest Share Community Food Program Parry Sound (also serves MacTier, Magnetawan) St. Vincent De Paul Penetang United Church Food Drive Severn (also serves Coldwater, Port Severn, Honey Harbour ) Sunridge Food Bank Christmas Cheer Sunridge (also serves Strong and Joly) Beaver Valley Outreach Thornbury (also serves Meaford) St. Vincent De Paul Victoria Harbour St. Vincent De Paul Wasaga Beach Wasaga Beach Ministerial Food Bank Wasaga Beach

Lakelands President Matthew Lidbetter, expressed the organization’s dedication to giving back stating, “At the Lakelands, we believe in the power of local community and the importance of supporting one another, especially during the holiday season. This year, we’re pleased to extend our helping hand to those facing hardship by contributing almost $106,000 to shelter-base charities and food banks. We hope these efforts bring comfort, and a sense of community to those in need.”

The donations have been distributed among various local organizations dedicated to providing shelter, food and assistance to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or food insecurity. The donations will help these organizations meet the increased demand for their services during the winter months.

The Lakelands Association of REALTORS® represents more than 1,500 REALTORS®. There are several major geographical areas within the Association’s boundaries, including parts of Severn and Georgian Bay Townships; Wasaga Beach, Clearview Township, Collingwood, The Blue Mountains, and portions of the Municipality of Meaford, Grey Highlands. As well as the Towns of Midland and Penetanguishene, the Townships of Tay, and Tiny. In the heart of Canada’s Cottage Country; Parry Sound, Muskoka, Haliburton, Orillia, Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, Muskoka Lakes, Huntsville, and Lake of Bays. Most within our geographical area are located less than a two-hour drive north of Toronto. Each offers a unique blend of properties ranging from residential homes to smaller towns and the rural areas in between, as well as a mix of waterfront homes/cottages on the many rivers and lakes that range from the smaller entry-level properties to the prestigious.