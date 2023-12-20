Muskoka Tourism Unveils Progressive 2024 Annual Plan To Elevate Destination Marketing 

Muskoka Tourism Marketing Agency (MTMA) is set to embark on an unprecedented journey in 2024 with the approval of its Annual Plan, aimed at propelling Muskoka to new heights as the must-experience destination in Ontario. Marked by a historic 15% annual increase in funding from The District of Muskoka, this plan represents a significant milestone in the organization’s commitment to achieving record-breaking marketing impact.

Under the leadership of Muskoka Tourism’s Board of Directors and Executive Director Val Hamilton, the 2024 Annual Plan outlines strategic initiatives designed to broaden marketing exposure, strengthen brand presence, secure additional funding, and foster unity within the local tourism ecosystem. This visionary roadmap positions Muskoka Tourism as a catalyst for elevating the region’s profile and solidifying its status as a must-experience destination. The 2024 Annual Plan outlines how the organization will deploy ten times more in-market activity compared to 2019.

Val Hamilton, Executive Director of Muskoka Tourism, expressed enthusiasm for the unprecedented support from The District of Muskoka: “We are thrilled that The District of Muskoka recognize the vital role tourism plays in our region. This substantial increase in funding will empower us to launch international marketing efforts, amplifying awareness for our world-class destination.”

Key factors contributing to the projected surge in marketing impact include operational enhancements and strategic revitalization of partnerships. Muskoka Tourism has cultivated strong partnerships with entities such as Destination Ontario, Explorers Edge, Huntsville Municipal Accommodation Tax, local Chambers of Commerce, BIA’s, and municipalities. These collaborations are integral to the success of Muskoka Tourism’s growth pillars.

In 2023, Muskoka Tourism achieved remarkable milestones, generating over 45 million marketing impressions through a dynamic multi-faceted plan. Leveraging digital platforms, the organization showcased Muskoka across all seasons. Noteworthy successes were attributed to a diversified media plan, engagement with media/travel writers, organic social media growth, and impactful influencer marketing initiatives.

As Muskoka Tourism prepares to kick off this transformative year, the 2024 Annual Plan emphasizes its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth. With unprecedented support and a strategic vision in place, Muskoka is poised to captivate audiences and emerge as the premier destination in Ontario.

Click here to access the 2024 Annual Plan.