Jazz Aviation Donates Aircraft Door Trainer To Georgian College

Jazz Aviation LP (Jazz) has donated a Boeing 757 door trainer to Georgian College’s Flight Services program.

The eight-foot-tall door assembly will be used to provide students preparing for careers in the airline industry with hands-on training on how to best operate them in emergencies.

“This investment of the door trainer for the Boeing 757 will further students’ understanding of real-life scenarios onboard an aircraft,” said Bryan Hunt, Dean, Hospitality, Tourism and Recreation, Georgian College. “Georgian students have benefited from a deep and multi-faceted collaborative relationship with Jazz over the years. The relationship has created career-building pathways for students through cutting-edge, industry-relevant training.”

Jazz has been a dedicated champion of Georgian’s Flight Services program, helping to shape the program and curriculum. In 2019, Georgian was the first organization to join the Jazz Aviation Pathways Program for Flight Attendants.

Georgian accepted the door trainer during a ceremony hosted at Jazz’s Toronto training facility, where Flight Services students had the opportunity to try out the aircraft door trainer and participate in an exercise inside Jazz’s cabin simulator, allowing them to experience the sensation of flight and observe the flight crew in action.

“Jazz supports the training and development of aviation professionals, and we’re pleased to contribute to Georgian College’s Flight Services program,” said Rhonda Bishop, Vice President, Inflight and Onboard Product, Jazz.

Jazz is the largest regional carrier in Canada and the primary operator of Air Canada Express flights to destinations across North America.

Georgian offers a Flight Services certificate program, allowing students to train in state-of-the-art facilities with industry experts and get job ready in eight months.