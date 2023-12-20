Attempted Daylight Break And Enter Investigation In Bracebridge

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and vehicle in an attempted break and enter investigation in Bracebridge.

On December 16, 2023 at 3:20 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a possible break and enter in progress at a commercial building on Keith Road in Bracebridge after the owner was alerted to the activity on surveillance cameras. Officers attended quickly however the suspects had fled in a vehicle after causing damage to two surveillance cameras.

One suspect is described as wearing black pants, a navy hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a black vest, grey running shoes, red gloves and a light brown baseball cap and was wearing a medical mask. The second suspect remained in the vehicle wearing a medical mask. They fled in a silver Dodge Caravan with no front license plate and some damage to the front drivers side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or you may contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at crimestopperssdm.com.