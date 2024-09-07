RBC Race For The Kids Takes A New Form In Support Of Child And Youth Mental Health At RVH

For the third consecutive year, RBC Race for the Kids is proudly supporting Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Child and Youth Mental Health program. However, this year, the event is taking on a new form. Instead of participating in a virtual race, the community is invited to make a tangible impact by purchasing gifts that directly benefit young people receiving mental health care at RVH.

These carefully selected gifts, such as personal care kits, art supplies, and games, are essential tools that help kids build coping skills, resilience, and find comfort during their care at RVH. Each gift supports their mental health journey, helping them nurture relationships, and easing their transition back home.

“We’re incredibly grateful to RBC for their continued commitment to the mental health of our youth,” said Pamela Ross, RVH Foundation CEO. “This year’s campaign is all about providing our Child and Youth Mental Health team with the resources they need to offer comprehensive, holistic care. Our young patients are more than their mental health challenges—they are individuals with passions, dreams, and interests. These gifts are vital in helping them heal, recover, and thrive.”

Last year, a staggering 75 per cent of all health centre admissions for kids aged 11 to 17 at RVH were related to mental health issues. With rising rates of anxiety, depression, and other conditions exacerbated by social media, school pressures, and the lingering effects of the pandemic, the need for robust mental health support has never been greater. As the only program of its kind in the region, RVH’s Child and Youth Mental Health program is a lifeline for many families.

Since 2021, RBC Race for the Kids has raised $421,000 to enhance and expand mental health services for youth at RVH, including the creation of a dedicated mental health assessment and treatment room in the Emergency Department. This year’s initiative continues that legacy, ensuring that children and youth have access to the care, support, and tools they need for recovery.

To learn more about how you can support kids receiving mental health treatment at RVH and to explore the full RBC Race for the Kids gift catalogue, visit KeepLifeWild.ca/RBCKids.