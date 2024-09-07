Energizing Huntsville: New EV Chargers Powering A Sustainable Future

Lakeland Solutions and the Town of Huntsville are pleased to announce a new electric vehicle (EV) charging station, featuring six charging ports, located in the Public Parking lot at 11 High Street, behind the Civic Centre (Town Hall & Algonquin Theatre). This is a new addition to the Lakeland EV CHARGING network that spans the Districts of Muskoka & Parry Sound. The chargers are compatible with all EV models and built for reliability. (Tesla vehicles require the CCS/NACS adapter)

Not only is this the first EV charging station in the heart of downtown Huntsville but also the fastest option available in the town for non-Tesla EV drivers. With the 30kW charger, drivers can explore all that downtown Huntsville has to offer while charging, or choose the 180kW charger to gain an average of 100 km of range in just 10 minutes, and be back on the road in no time.

“We know that a pain point for EV drivers is having confidence that chargers are working when they need them,” said Peter Ewald, Manager at Lakeland Solutions. “As a Muskoka-based company, we want drivers to feel confident choosing the Lakeland EV Charging network, knowing we’re nearby and committed to their needs – it’s in our nature.”

This initiative is funded in part through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero Emissions Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), which supports environmentally friendly transportation and local economic development. In total, NRCan’s ZEVIP provided funding to support the installation of 40 public Lakeland EV Charging stations in Ontario.

Huntsville’s Mayor, Nancy Alcock, is thrilled to reach this milestone, which aligns with a key pillar of the Town’s Strategic Plan. She states, “Our Strategic Plan’s Protected Natural Environment pillar emphasizes taking action on climate change and preserving the Town’s natural heritage. The installation of this new EV charging station in a highly visited area encourages the use of electric vehicles, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and significantly lowering our Town’s carbon footprint.”

To learn more and for easy and quick charger use, download the Lakeland EV Charging App, available in the Apple Store and Google Play, or visit www.lakelandevcharging.ca.