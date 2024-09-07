COVID Outbreak Has Ended For SMMH North Wing

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has confirmed the COVID-19 outbreak on North Wing at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) Site is over.

The outbreak lasted 21 days, and through outbreak management protocols including testing, 18 patient cases and five staff cases were attributed to the outbreak in total. The outbreak status has been lifted following no new cases in the last eight days.

North Wing at SMMH has reopened to visitors, in line with MAHC’s current visiting policy that allows an inpatient to have two visitors per day between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.