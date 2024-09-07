Applications Open For ‘Seven Grandfather Teachings’ Art Display

The City of Orillia is seeking Indigenous artists to submit artwork for consideration in an upcoming art exhibit at the Orillia Recreation Centre.

The theme for the exhibition is the Seven Grandfather Teachings, which are a set of Anishinaabe guiding principles passed down through generations. Artists are encouraged to submit work that draws inspiration from the seven teachings, including Zaagiwewin (love), Mnaadendmowin (respect), Zoongde’ewin (bravery), Gwekwaadziwin (honesty), Dbasendmowin (humility), Nbwaakaawin (wisdom), and Debwewin (truth).

“On behalf of Council, we are pleased to invite Indigenous artists to bring to life the Anishinaabe guiding principles embodied in the Seven Grandfather Teachings,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “This initiative represents a meaningful step towards deepening our understanding and appreciation of Indigenous cultures. It also reflects Council’s ongoing commitment to fostering a stronger, more inclusive community through the principles of equity, diversity, inclusion, and truth and reconciliation.”

The exhibit will be on display from December 2024 to June 2025 within the lobby of the Orillia Recreation Centre (255 West St. S.) across from the aquatic centre. Participation is free of charge, but space is limited. Applications are available at orillia.ca/IndigenousInitiatives with a deadline of Nov. 1, 2024, at noon.

Artwork will be selected in partnership with the City, the Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH), and Anishinaabe Kwe artisan Vicki Pavis. Selections will be based on artistic merit, diversity of mediums, and contribution to the overall narrative of the exhibition.

“Whether your art is traditional or contemporary, we welcome all interpretations that speak to the Anishinaabe guiding Seven Sacred principles, the Seven Grandfather Teachings,” said Vicki Pavis, Anishinaabe Kwe artisan. “Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate Indigenous voices and foster a deeper understanding of Anishinaabe heritage and ways of knowing through the Seven Grandfather Teachings.”

For more information about the upcoming exhibit, and to apply, visit orillia.ca/IndigenousInitiatives.