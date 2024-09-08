The OPP Has Charged A Peterborough Police Officer

The Ontario Provincial Police has arrested and charged a member of the Peterborough Police Service in relation to an investigation that began earlier this year.

On March 18, 2024, the Chief of the Peterborough Police Service requested that the OPP investigate allegations involving a Peterborough Police Service member.

The investigation was commenced under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

On September 7, 2024, Mackenzie Rogers, age 27, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

• Breach of trust, contrary to section 122 of the Criminal Code – two counts

• Possession of property obtained by crime – over $5000, contrary to section 354(1) of the Criminal Code

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Peterborough on October 8, 2024.

Questions related to the employment status of the accused should be directed to the Peterborough Police Service.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.