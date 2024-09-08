OPP Investigators Seeking Assistance In Midland Sex Assault Investigation

Investigators from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment are seeking assistance from the public after the OPP Communication Centre received a complaint of a sexual assault that occurred on August 31, 2024 at approximately 2:30 a.m.

A female victim was assaulted in the area of Hugel Avenue and Third Street, Midland. Investigators are being assisted by members of the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS).

Investigators are asking that if a community member has information about this crime, home security video or dashcam video, to please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your anonymous information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on X or Facebook.