Puppy Buying Scam Reported By Innisfil Resident After Losing Hundreds Of Dollars

The South Simcoe Police Service is reminding residents to be wary of buying pets online after a puppy scam was reported by an Innisfil resident.

The scam unfolded when the woman found an ad for mini Goldendoodle puppies on Facebook Marketplace which led to a website offering pups for sale. The website appeared legitimate so the woman paid a deposit for a pup. Then the scammer began asking for additional payments for fees such as registration and the permit for shipping. When requests for more money kept coming, the woman realized it was a scam. The buyer did not receive her puppy and lost hundreds of dollars.

The South Simcoe Police Service is offering the following tips: