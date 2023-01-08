Body Located In Severn River Along Rama Road

The Orillia OPP are investigating a death after a body was located in a river in the Township of Ramara.

On January 7, 2023, at 3:45 p.m., Orillia OPP, along with emergency services and Ramara Fire, responded to a report of a deceased male located in the Severn River near a residence on Rama Road in the Township of Ramara.

The deceased has been identified as a 30-year-old male of Orillia. A post mortem has been scheduled at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto. Police did not release the name of the male.

Investigators believe this is a non-suspicious death and there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is continuing with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

Anyone with any information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).