Two People From Severn Township Charged With Impaired Driving

The Orillia OPP say they arrested and charged two drivers with impaired operation related charges.

On January 7, 2023, just before 2 a.m., officers from Orillia OPP were conducting RIDE in the City of Orillia when a vehicle approached, and the driver displayed signs of alcohol consumption. Officers entered an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Christine Swailes, 33-year-old, from Severn Township has been charged with:

Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Drive without proper headlights- motor vehicle

Driver fail to surrender license

On January 8, 2023, just after 2 a.m., Orillia OPP officers received a report of a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction on the road, in Severn Township. Officers patrolled the area and located a vehicle matching the description and were led to an impaired operation driving investigation.

As a result, Collin Fleming, 37-year-old, from Severn Township has been charged with:

Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired-alcohol

Operation While Prohibited

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in January 2023. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for a period of 7 days.