Fatal ATV Collision On Hwy. 35 In Algonquin Highlands

Haliburton Highlands OPP are at the scene of a fatal all-terrain vehicle (ATV) collision on Highway 35 in the Township of Algonquin Highlands in the County of Haliburton.

On January 8, 2023, just before 7:30 a.m., officers and emergency services responded to a single ATV collision on Highway 35 near Matabanick Road in the Township of Algonquin Highlands. The lone rider was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as a 43-year-old male of the Municipality of Dysart et al. Police have not released the name of the male.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists are assisting with the investigation. Highway 35 will be closed in both directions between Highway 118 and Kushog Lake Road for several hours for the investigation.

Anyone with any information in relation to this investigation is asked to call the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).