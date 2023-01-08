Wendy’s Toasts The New Year With New Homestyle French Toast Sticks

New Year, new breakfast flavours! Wendy’s® is giving Canadians a sweet reason to set their alarms in 2023. On January 9, Canadians can enjoy the NEW Homestyle French Toast Sticks, perfect for breakfast on-the-go or at home.

“When we launched breakfast in Canada last year, we made a promise to deliver a breakfast worth waking up for,” said Liz Geraghty, Chief Marketing Officer, International, The Wendy’s Company. “Our Homestyle French Toast Sticks continue to deliver on our commitment with a hint of nostalgia and a whole lot of flavour as the first addition to our breakfast lineup since launch.”

Canadians, let the dipping, dunking and drizzling commence. As the first sweet breakfast menu addition, each bite of Homestyle French Toast Sticks delivers a mouthful of flavour with the perfect balance of a soft, custardy interior and crisp, golden-brown crust with tasty notes of vanilla, complimented with a new syrup dip.

Breakfast lovers can toast to a brighter year of better breakfast by ordering the all-new Homestyle French Toast Sticks as a 4 or 6-piece menu item. Kids can also enjoy a 3-piece combo, which pairs perfectly with Apple Bites or the fan favourite Seasoned Potatoes and a beverage. A flavourful way to sweeten up any morning routine.

“We are always working to bring flavour innovation to the table with high-quality, craveable menu items,” said Hayley Kianoff, Manager, International Culinary Innovation, The Wendy’s Company. “We are thrilled to not only expand our morning menu, but sweeten up breakfast with our new Homestyle French Toast Sticks.”

Wendy’s has maintained strong momentum in Canada over the past few years, and with the launch of breakfast in May 2022, gaining market share and hitting record sales with menu items like the Breakfast Baconator™, hot and crispy Seasoned Potatoes and Frosty-ccino™.

To dip, drizzle or dunk the new Homestyle French Toast Sticks, place an order through the Wendy’s mobile app, order in-restaurant at your closest Wendy’s, or get it delivered using providers during breakfast hours.

