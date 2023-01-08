Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw Jackpot Worth $48M Sold Somewhere In Sault Ste Marie

Check your LOTTO 6/49 tickets, Ontario!

The winning ticket for the Saturday, January 7, 2023 LOTTO 6/49 GOLD BALL Draw jackpot worth a massive $48 million was sold in somewhere in Sault Ste Marie – because the GOLD BALL was drawn last night!

Since launching the new LOTTO 6/49 in September 2022, there are now an incredible 25 new millionaires here in Ontario! These new millionaires won either the guaranteed $1 million prize from the GOLD BALL draw or the $5 million CLASSIC jackpot.

Also, an ENCORE prize-winning ticket worth $1 million was sold to a customer who purchased their ticket on OLG.ca for last night’s draw.

LOTTO 6/49 offers players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play.

The Classic Draw offers a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1 million prize, or the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million. Click here for more information about the new LOTTO 6/49.

The next LOTTO 6/49 draw is on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, with the Gold Ball Draw offering a $10 million jackpot and the Classic Draw offering a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw. Players have until 10:30 p.m. to purchase their tickets at OLG.ca or at authorized OLG retailers.