OPP And Canadian Coast Guard Announce Icebreaking Operations In Midland

Southern Georgian Bay OPP have worked together for many years in a unique partnership with the Canadian Coast Guard to keep the community aware of ice breaking activity in waters of Georgian Bay near Midland. All ice surface users that may be on or near the approach to Midland Bay and Midland Bay should heed the information from the following included release provided by the Canadian Coast Guard dated January 6, 2023.

Furthermore, there will be two commercial grain ships attempting to dock at the commercial business wharf in Midland Bay during the dates of January 10 through to January 15, 2023. Please make yourself aware of the attached approximate route that commercial vessels take entering Midland Bay. Note-provided dates are only a guide as weather and sailing conditions can change arrival dates.

Remember, No Ice is Safe Ice!

Icebreaking at Midland, Ontario

January 6, 2023 Sarnia, Ontario Canadian Coast Guard

Sarnia, Ontario – The Canadian Coast Guard advises residents in Midland, Ontario that the CCGS Griffon will carry out icebreaking operations in the area on the following dates:

· January 10th, 2023

· January 13th, 2023

The purpose of these operations is to break up the ice to allow commercial vessels safe and efficient movement in and out of the port.

It is recommended that all traffic on the ice, including pedestrians, fishers, snowmobilers, and all-terrain vehicle operators, leave the ice during icebreaking operations. The ice may move, creating a real danger for anyone on it. Additionally, plan activities carefully and use extreme caution after operations are complete. Unstable ice conditions remain long after the icebreaker has left the area.

Icebreaking on the Great Lakes and connecting waterways is delivered through close co-operation between the Canadian and United States Coast Guards. By working together, the two Coast Guards ensure scheduled vessel traffic can move through the shipping channels and in and out of community harbours. Vessels will be assigned as needed to provide this service.

The date and assets are subject to change with no notice, as activities could begin before or after that period, depending on operational requirements or weather conditions.