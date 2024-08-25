Police Investigate Robbery In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a robbery that occurred in Gravenhurst during the early morning hours.

On August 24th, 2024, at 5:10 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to reports of a robbery that occurred at a service centre on Highway 11 South just south of Gravenhurst. The suspect entered the store, presented an edged weapon and demanded cash, he left on foot with a quantity of cash and cigarettes. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a ski mask. The employee was not injured.

The OPP Canine Unit along with Emergency Response Team (ERT) members and conducted a search of the area with negative results.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestopperssdm.com.