Unveiling Nature Inspired Public Art At The Muskoka Lumber Community Centre

The Town of Bracebridge is excited to unveil a new piece of public art at the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre, created by artist Kyle Thornley of Metal Mind Forge. Formed from mild steel, the suspended sculpture titled All My Relations is a representation of Ontario’s Provincial tree, the eastern white pine, which is one of the tallest and longest living in the region. The large-scale branch section, complete with pine needles and pinecones, hangs from the lobby ceiling and compliments the organic feel of the facility.

All My Relations was chosen following an extensive Request for Expression of Interest (EOI) process that took place from July to November of 2023. The Town received 32 submissions from artists across Canada which were evaluated by the Town’s Public Art Advisory Committee. All My Relations was developed to evoke a sense of community, draw inspiration from the local landscape, reflect the spirit of Muskoka, and be an iconic representation of the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre.

The title of the sculpture was inspired by Ojibwe writer, Richard Wagamese, and reflects on the connection between everyone, “we live because everything else does”. Mayor Maloney consulted with local Indigenous leaders to share the details about the piece. The group was supportive of having a visual tie to Indigenous art and the branch itself, which holds strong cultural significance. Through this sculpture, the artist’s goal was to capture the interdependence of all life while providing an invitation to reflect on our own involvement within the community and the broader natural environment.

Beginning August 23, the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre will be open to the public. Come check out the new public art installation in the lobby or experience a variety of FREE activities for all ages and abilities in the Muskoka Lumber Arena and Proline Rentals Fieldhouse. For the full listing of free activities and to register, check out the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Opening Activities category at bracebridge.ca/programs.

About Metal Mind Forge

Metal Mind Forge, led by artist Kyle Thornley, specializes in contemporary fine architectural metal work. Thornley is an Artist Blacksmith with an extensive body of work and broad experience with complex structural design and fabrication. Currently based out of Revelstoke, British Columbia, Thornley grew up near Orillia and often visits family who reside in and around Bracebridge. As a certified welder, Thornley utilizes his training and experience to create artistic and functional pieces, combining traditional techniques to create contemporary art captured by imagination. A significant goal with his work is to inspire thought and commitment towards a sustainable future, hoping to generate optimism, education, interest, and empathy – ‘those who care are those who preserve’.

Public Art in Bracebridge

The Town of Bracebridge’s Public Art Policy directs the integration of artwork in Bracebridge, increases livability and artistic richness in town, and provides more opportunities for art awareness, appreciation and accessibility. The Public Art Advisory Committee provides support, guidance and strategic recommendations to Council related to the accession and location of Public Art within the Town of Bracebridge.