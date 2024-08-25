OPP Investigating Three Break And Enters In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating three break and enters that occurred in Gravenhurst during the early morning hours.

On August 24th, 2024, Bracebridge OPP officers began investigating three Break and Enters that occurred at retail/commercial locations on Highway 11 North, just south of Gravenhurst during the very early morning hours. Unknown suspects smashed glass in order to gain entry in each and were successful in making off with clothing items. The investigation is ongoing and police are working to collect evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestopperssdm.com.