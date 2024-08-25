OPP Looking For Tips After Fail To Remain Collision In Midland

The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating an overnight fail-to-remain motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the Town of Midland.

On August 24, 2024, at approximately 3:20 a.m., officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a report of a collision involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian in the parking lot of a Midland Avenue, Midland convenience store.

The involved vehicle and pedestrian had fled the scene prior to the arrival of uniform officers. At the scene investigation has led officers to believe that a male was struck by the pickup truck and received significant injuries.

The involved vehicle is described as a white Dodge pickup.

Investigators are looking to locate the involved pedestrian as he is believed to have significant injuries and will likely need medical treatment.

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP Major Crime Unit is now continuing the investigation and would like to speak with community members who may know of the driver of the involved vehicle.

Anyone who was in the area during the time of the incident, observed anything suspicious or has any information, dash cam or surveillance footage that may assist investigators, is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestopperssdm.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.