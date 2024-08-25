Sexual Assault Charge In Gravenhurst

Members of the Bracebridge OPP and the Muskoka Crime Unit have charged a Gravenhurst resident with sexual assault.

In July 2024, the Muskoka Crime Unit began investigating a historical sexual assault alleged to have occurred between 2001 and 2004 at a former licensed establishment in Gravenhurst. As a result of the investigation, Mark Sethi, 58 years of age, of Gravenhurst, was arrested and charged with Sexual Assault CC 271 X 2.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, on September 10, 2024, to answer to the charges.

Anyone who has any information about this, or a similar incident, is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

There is no statute of limitations on sexual offences and a report can be made to police at any time, regardless of how much time has passed. You can report a sexual assault by calling the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in an emergency. If you do not want to make a report to police or need time and support to make that decision, there are community partners available to help. Ontario 211 provides information on Ontario’s community, social, health-related and government services. Simply call 2-1-1 or visit 211ontario.ca for more information.

You can also find local resources and support by searching your location on the Victim Services Directory at http://services.findhelp.ca/ovss/ or contact the Rape Coalition of Ontario at https://sexualassaultsupport.ca/.