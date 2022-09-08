Police Find Impaired Driver On Muskoka Road In Strong Township

Almaguin Highlands OPP investigated a traffic complaint (Tues Aug 30, 2022, at 7:20 pm) on Highway 11 near Stirling Creek Road.

Police patrolled the area and located the vehicle on Muskoka Road, Strong Township. Officers spoke to the driver and subsequently arrested and charged James Breen, 70 years-of-age of Edmonton Alberta with operation while impaired – alcohol and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (plus 80)

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday October 13, 2022 in Sundridge ON.