Get Ready For Halloween Haunt And Camp Spooky At Canada’s Wonderland

Ghosts and ghouls return to Canada’s Wonderland this month with the opening of Halloween Haunt on Sept. 23 and Camp Spooky for the kids on Sept. 24. Both events run select dates until Oct. 30 and this year will feature the return of mazes, a new Day of the Dead Festival at Haunt and plenty of spooky entertainment for thrill-seekers and families alike.

Halloween Haunt

Now in its 17th season, Haunt returns to Canada’s Wonderland on Friday, Sept. 23 with hundreds of monsters roaming the park, eight scare zones, five mazes, eight sinister shows and thrilling night rides!

New attractions this year include:

The Day of the Dead Festival: In the tradition of Mexico’s Día De Los Muertos, join us in honouring the dead every night during Halloween Haunt with a musical parade, costumes, specialty food and drink and a cultural dance and story performance by The Mexicans Folk Ballet. Celebrate the spirit world and remember those who’ve passed at this colourful Day of the Dead Festival where calacas (skeletons) help welcome the deceased as our honoured guests.

Shows and live entertainment this year includes mind-blowing performances like Inferno, Skeleton Crew, Freak Show and the Illusionist, plus a Vampire Disco, the Deathly Drumline and the Zombie Marching Band. Enjoy wicked food and drink from our specialty Haunt menu, shop for ghoulish souvenirs at our Halloween Boo-tique and experience all your favourite rides at night!

To increase safety and provide efficient entry into the park during Haunt, guests will be asked to adhere to a new policy which states that no bags of any kind larger than 6.5” x 4.5” x 2” may be brought into the park after 6 p.m. on Haunt nights. All bags will be subject to search.

Halloween Haunt runs select nights from 7 p.m. to midnight between Sept. 23 and Oct. 30. For more info on the spooky attractions or for tickets, visit www.canadaswonderland.com/haunt

Camp Spooky

Family-friendly Halloween fun with Snoopy and the PEANUTS Gang returns weekend this fall with Camp Spooky starting Saturday, Sept. 24 featuring scare-free attractions, live shows, costume parties, trick-or-treating and more.

Attractions at Camp Spooky include:

A-mazing Mazes: Embark on a fun journey through our Cornstalkers maze and Spirit Manor meeting friendly characters along the way.

: Visit various stations where children can trick-or-treat for goodies! Sally’s Disco Party: Kids can dance up a storm at this fun disco party hosted by Sally herself.

Purchase and decorate your very own Halloween pumpkin to take home. Halloween Encounters: Children can meet characters such as a prince and princess, a vampire, witch, pirate, ghost and wizard along their journey through Planet Snoopy and KidZville.

Children can get into the spirit of Halloween by dressing up in their favourite costume and joining this special parade just for them. The Pumpkin Patches: You’ll be singing and dancing as this groovy group harmonizes to Halloween classics.

Join Snoopy for this interactive and fun storytime. Charlie Brown’s Trick-or-Treat Show: Charlie Brown, along with his friends Lucy and Linus take children on a musical adventure as they get ready for trick-or-treating and the big Halloween Party.

All the rides in Planet Snoopy and KidZville are open during this event!

Camp Spooky is included with admission to the park and runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 24 to Oct. 30. For more information on Camp Spooky attractions, tickets and hours, visit www.canadaswonderland.com