“There’s No Feeling Like Winning The Lottery,” Ticket Purchased In Haliburton

Cordell W B (Brad) White of Tory Hill knows how to pick ‘em. His DAILY KENO 7 Pick resulted in a $50,000 win in the August 11, 2022 EVENING draw. He also won $500 on another one of his DAILY KENO selections, bringing his total winnings to $50,500.

The 56-year-old retiree says he has been a regular lottery player for 20 years. “I also won $50,000 playing DAILY KENO in 2009. It’s the only game I play,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

Brad says his wife didn’t believe it when he shared the news about his big win. “She’s still not fully convinced it’s real,” he laughed. “Today is our wedding anniversary and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate.”

He plans to pay some bills, do some work around his house, and take his wife on a vacation somewhere warm.

“There’s no feeling like winning the lottery,” he concluded.

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Submitting claims online is fast and secure. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

DAILY KENO players pick their strategy (from a 2 Pick to a 10 Pick) and pick their bet ($1, $2, $5 or $10) to pick their prize. Visit the DAILY KENO page on OLG.ca for more information.

The winning ticket was purchased at Maxim Jug City on Maple Street in Haliburton.