Gravenhurst Resident Charged With Break And Enter At KFC

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 9 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to attend the KFC restaurant on Winewood Avenue in Gravenhurst after the owner called to report that they had been broken into.

Police say suspects broke a window to gain entry during the early morning hours, causing damage to the building; however, they were not successful in stealing anything. After reviewing surveillance of the area as a part of their investigation, police arrested and charged 35-year-old Cassandra Pollard of Gravenhurst with Break and Enter.

Pollard will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Oct. 25 to answer to the charge. The second culprit remains outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or you can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.