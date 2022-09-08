Bracebridge Promotes Inclusivity With Playground At Kirby’s Beach Park

Today, Mayor Rick Maloney was joined by members of Council and the Town of Bracebridge’s Accessibility Advisory Committee (AAC) to re-open the inclusive playground at Kirby’s Beach Park. This accessible space allows children of all abilities to play, engage and have fun. This initiative was made possible thanks to the Province of Ontario’s contribution of $60,000 through the Inclusive Community Grants Program.

The inclusive playground encourages a high level of inclusive play that focuses on physical accessibility, age and developmental appropriateness, and sensory-rich stimulating activities. The playground includes several features that make it inclusive including:

A fully accessible rubberized surface,

A play structure suitable for children 1.5 to 12 years old,

Inclusive swing sets, and

The We-Go-Round, a next-generation merry-go-round that allows kids of all abilities to play

The Kirby’s Beach Inclusive Playground was the first site in Ontario to include the We-Go-Round. This feature offers strategic seating areas with ample room for those with wheelchairs or other mobility devices. Once aboard, everyone faces the centre so they can share in the fun together.

The introduction of the playground makes Kirby’s Beach Park fully accessible. Over the past six years, the Town of Bracebridge has worked closely with the AAC to make several upgrades to the park to make it accessible, including the installation of two accessible picnic tables, a beach mobility mat (Mobi-Mat) that allows wheelchairs to roll right into the water, fully accessible universal washrooms, and the addition of accessible pathways.

The playground officially opened in July 2021. For more information on the project, visit engagebracebridge.ca.

“The Town of Bracebridge is committed to fostering community wellness and vitality, and the addition of the inclusive playground at Kirby’s Beach Park ensures people of all abilities have the opportunity to thrive, engage and connect. Thank you to the province for their generous support in brining this project to life.”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge