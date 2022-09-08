Huntsville Gets A New Hydration Station At Civic Square

Looking to fill up your water bottle while you’re downtown Huntsville? You can now fill up at the new Hydration Station in Civic Square (37 Main St E.) Thanks to generous contributions from community partners, residents and visitors can access the water bottle filling station 24 hours a day, 7 days a week during the spring, summer and fall. Please note the station is not available during winter due to cooler temperatures.

This new addition to civic square helps to provide clean and safe drinking water to those visiting downtown Huntsville (pets included). The one-touch fill feature means there is no lingering contact where germs can spread, and the design prevents the build-up of grime and standing water.

With millions of plastic water bottles ending up in landfills every year, the implementation of a water station, is one step towards contributing to a more sustainable future. It helps to reduce single use plastics by encouraging main street visitors to bring their reusable water bottles during their travels downtown.

The Town would like to recognize the following project partners and financial donors for contributing to the success of this community project:

Project Partners: Huntsville BIA, Graham Thompson of The HUB and Town of Huntsville

Financial Donors: Huntsville BIA, Harrower Properties Inc., Sawmill Creative, Snaile, The HUB and Town of Huntsville

Thanks to community partners, this valuable resource will be available for the community to enjoy. When you plan your next visit to Downtown Huntsville, don’t forget to pack your reusable water bottle!