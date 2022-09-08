Police Find Impaired Boater On Lake Cecebe

On Thursday September 1, 2022 just before 5 p.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP and members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the OPP were conducting marine patrol on Lake Cecebe.

Officers stopped and spoke to the operator of a vessel and after a police investigation arrested and charged Mark Wilson, 60 years-of-age of Brampton Ontario with the following offences:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (plus 80)

Operating boat underway with open container of liquor

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday October 13, 2022 in Sundridge ON.