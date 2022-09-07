New Training Facility Opening For Gravenhurst Firefighters

The Gravenhurst Fire Department is opening its state-of-the-art training centre located on the upper floor of the Station #1 Headquarters at 190 Harvie Street on Thursday, September 15th. Everyone is invited to attend.

The Chief L.E. McNeice Training Centre is named after the long-time serving Gravenhurst Fire Chief Lorne McNiece, who served with the department from 1972-2012, 27 of those years as Chief. McNeice was instrumental in the development of the Gravenhurst Fire Department to a professional volunteer service and implemented many programs that have since saved lives and contributed to a safer community.

“Our firefighters will now have access to incredible training resources right in their own facility. The centre was designed by our Training Division and local contractors to ensure the Gravenhurst Fire Department has access to the most modern and effective training resources available,” said current Fire Chief Jared Cayley. “This is an incredible investment in our Fire Department’s future. With this addition, we can offer modern effective training programs and resources to our firefighters to strengthen their dedicated service to our community,” added Chief Cayley.

On September 15th at 7:00 p.m. the public are invited for exclusive opportunity to tour the new Chief L.E. McNeice Training Centre, meet some of the Town’s outstanding volunteer firefighters and ask questions about the new facility.