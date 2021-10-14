Over 1500 Traffic Charges Laid In Central Region During Thanksgiving Long Weekend

Throughout the Thanksgiving long weekend, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in Central Region laid 1,581 traffic charges, of which 1,253 were for speeding, stunt/racing, as part of Operation Impact (October 8-11, 2021), a national traffic safety campaign that supports Canada’s Road Safety Strategy and aims to make Canada’s roads the safest in the world.

During the four-day initiative, officers conducted targeted enforcement and provided education on alcohol/drug-impaired, aggressive and inattentive/distracted driving, as well as lack of seatbelt use – all main causes of death and injury on our roadways.

Central Region Breakdown:

TOTAL TRAFFIC STOPS – 1,702

TOTAL CHARGES (excluding Warn Range Suspensions) – 1,581

Speeding Charges – 1,220

Stunt, Racing Charges – 33

Seatbelt Charges – 94

Distracted Driving Charges – 9

Moving Violations – 199

Impaired, Over 80 Charges – 26

Warn Range Suspensions – 8

Excessive speeds continue to threaten the safety of all road users with a nearly 70% increase in speed-related road deaths in Central Region in 2021, compared to this time last year. Already this year, 34 people have died on OPP Central Region patrolled roadways, of which 10 deaths were speed-related, 6 alcohol /drug-related, 6 seatbelt-related, 2 inattentive-related and 5 motorcyclists lost their lives.

The OPP is reminding drivers to share our roads safely. Please slow down, pay attention, drive cautiously, courteously and never drive impaired. Report dangerous or impaired drivers to OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in emergency.

Here is a list of Central Region areas:

Barrie

Bracebridge

Caledon

City of Kawartha Lakes

Collingwood

Dufferin

Haliburton Highlands

Huntsville

Huronia West

Northumberland

Nottawasaga

Orillia

Peterborough County

Southern Georgian Bay