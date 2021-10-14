Purolator To Pick Up And Deliver A Record 54M Packages This Holiday Season

Purolator announced its investments and plans to meet an expected demand of over 54 million packages this holiday season. These include tripling the number of contactless Quick Stop Kiosk drop-off and pick-up locations, adding parcel lockers for 24/7 access at its busiest terminals and hiring more than 2,400 new employees across Canada.

“We expect e-commerce to climb again this holiday season and with a record forecast of moving 54 million packages across Canada, we are more prepared than ever to deliver even more stops,” says John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator. “The demand for shipping and transportation services remains high, with businesses working to put inventory on shelves as consumers head back into bricks and mortar locations, while the heightened online shopping habits evidenced throughout the pandemic remain strong.”