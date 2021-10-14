Purolator To Pick Up And Deliver A Record 54M Packages This Holiday Season

Purolator announced its investments and plans to meet an expected demand of over 54 million packages this holiday season. These include tripling the number of contactless Quick Stop Kiosk drop-off and pick-up locations, adding parcel lockers for 24/7 access at its busiest terminals and hiring more than 2,400 new employees across Canada.
“We expect e-commerce to climb again this holiday season and with a record forecast of moving 54 million packages across Canada, we are more prepared than ever to deliver even more stops,” says John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator. “The demand for shipping and transportation services remains high, with businesses working to put inventory on shelves as consumers head back into bricks and mortar locations, while the heightened online shopping habits evidenced throughout the pandemic remain strong.”
Purolator will deliver an exceptional customer experience this holiday season by:
- Rolling out more customer shipping access points with:
- Over 20 new package pick-up parcel lockers at its busiest terminals for convenient and safe, 24/7 service.
- Quick Stop Kiosks installed at more than 30 locations across Metrolinx, Michaels and Purolator Shipping locations (up from 11 in 2020).
- Expanded condominium parcel locker program to over 160 locations in busy urban areas across the country to give condo residents a convenient spot to pick up packages at any time of the day or night.
- Increasing staff by 15 per cent, hiring 2,400 new employees across the country.
- Adding over 15 per cent more pick-up and delivery vehicles to meet market demand and improve delivery performance.
- Setting up portable dock expansions to increase parcel sorting capabilities by 20 per cent at its busiest terminals.
Fast facts:
- This peak shipping season (Nov. 1 to Dec. 24), Purolator expects to process 54 million packages, an increase of almost 10 per cent over 2020.
- Influenced by Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Purolator expects to process more than 8 million pieces, averaging approximately 1.6 million per day (Monday to Friday), during Purolator’s busiest week of the year — Nov. 29 to Dec. 5. This is a 9 per cent increase over 2020.
- On its busiest day of the year (Nov. 30), the company expects to process 1.8 million pieces, over 20 per cent more than in 2020.
- From Dec. 1 to Dec. 24, Purolator expects to process 26.3 million pieces, an increase of 7 per cent from last year, with an average of 1.5 million pieces processed each day.
- In the week leading up to Christmas (Dec. 18 to Dec. 24), Purolator expects to process 7.1 million pieces, a 20 per cent increase over the same period last year.