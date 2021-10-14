Road Deaths And Several Charges Laid During Thanksgiving Long Weekend

The OPP responded to five road fatalities over the Thanksgiving long weekend while conducting enforcement on highways and roads in support of the annual, national Operation Impact campaign.

The OPP laid 6,026 charges during the four-day traffic safety initiative that focused on aggressive drivers, motorists under the influence of alcohol/drugs, inattentive/distracted drivers and vehicle occupants who were not buckled up.

Aggressive driving led the list of offences, with 4,595 speeding charges and 109 racing/stunt driving charges.

Other offences resulted in 269 seatbelt, 102 impaired driving, and 94 distracted driving charges.

These latest fatal road collisions bring the number of fatalities on OPP-patrolled roads to 218.

The OPP is reminding drivers and other road users that the majority of collisions and resulting deaths and injuries are preventable through safe, defensive driving and full compliance with seatbelt laws.