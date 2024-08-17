Orillia Resident Charged With Impaired After Traffic Stop On Hwy. 11

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged an individual with impaired operation related charges.

On August 15, 2024, at about 12:13 a.m., an officer from the Orillia OPP was proactively patrolling the area of Highway 11 in the City of Orillia and conducted a traffic stop having observed a motor vehicle unable to maintain its lane. The resulting investigation led the officer to determine that the driver of the vehicle was impaired by alcohol. The individual was then arrested.

As a result, Stephen Bunce, 40-years-old, from Orillia has been charged with:

Operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in September 2024. As a result of these charges, his driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.