Drug Investigation Leads To Charges In Parry Sound

The North East Region Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with drug related offences.

On August 13, 2024, members of the North East Region CSCU assisted by OPP West Parry Sound Detachment arrested one person on Great North Road in the Town of Parry Sound after a drug investigation.

Officers seized a quantity of drugs suspected to be cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and fentanyl with an estimated street value of $12,000 and over $13,000 of Canadian Currency.

As a result of the investigation, Ronny Prado Lasso, 23-years-of-age of Etobicoke was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking -Opioid – 2 counts.

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession property obtained by crime over $5000.00

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine

The accused was held for bail at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound and is schedules to appear on September 5, 2024.