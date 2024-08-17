Muskoka Bears Junior C Hockey Club Prepares For Preseason

The Muskoka Bears Junior C Hockey Club is gearing up for preseason, preparing to kick things off with an exhibition game on August 24.

The Hockey Operations staff of the Muskoka Bears have been remarkably busy over

the last five months. They have been travelling and signing players all over Ontario as well as signing many local players. The Bears staff have also been working hard led by

President Dave Veitch. Veitch has been busy putting a preseason schedule together. The Bears have their first exhibition game in Gravenhurst at 4 p.m. on Aug. 24 against the Orillia Terriers. Advance tickets are on sale at Frosty Pint in Gravenhurst, or attendees can pay $10 cash at the door.

The team then hits the road the next day to play defending Western Conference champions and Ontario Ranked #3 Hanover Barons at 6 p.m. in Ayton. Later that week on Thursday, Aug. 29, the Bears travel to Midland for a 7:30 p.m. game.

The exhibition schedule continues into the following weekend, where the Bears will host their first preseason game in 41 years. The game at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 is against the Penetang Kings. The regular season opens at home at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 against the defending Carruthers Division Champions, the Alliston Hornets.

The response from the community and surrounding areas has been overwhelming,

and we are still filling out sponsor spots. To come on board, in what will be one of the

biggest sporting additions to the area in a long time, information is available on the team website.

Also, be sure to keep your eye on the Muskoka Bears Junior C Hockey Club’s social media channels for any updates and announcements.

Home – August 24 at 4 p.m. versus the Orillia Terriers. Advance tickets at Frosty Pint, cash only at the door.

Away in Ayton – August 25 at 6 p.m. versus the Hanover Barons

Away in Midland – August 29 at 7:30 p.m. versus Midland

Home at Muskoka Lumber Community Centre – August 31 at 7:30 p.m. versus Penetang