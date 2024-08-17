Notice Of Downtown Orillia BIA Sidewalk Repairs And Tree Removal Mobilization

As a follow up to the public notice issued on June 17, 2024 regarding Downtown BIA sidewalk repairs and tree removal, the City of Orillia’s contractors will begin mobilizing on August 19, 2024.

The work includes tree removal, followed by paver repairs, and is anticipated to take approximately six weeks. The work will take place in phases starting with tree removal, followed by stumping and grading, with the final stage being paver repair.

As indicated on the map, the work route will be as follows:

Start on the north side of Mississaga Street West, at Albert Street.

Crew will travel east towards Front Street North.

Cross Front Street North to the south side of Mississaga Street East.

Crew will travel west towards Albert Street.

The contractors for this project are Forest Ridge Landscaping and Outdoor Decor.

Please note there may be minor disruptions to pedestrian traffic, vehicular traffic and transit. Notices related to Orillia Transit impacts will be issued during the project as required. The City of Orillia is doing everything it can to limit the inconvenience, including working around the hours of operation of downtown businesses as much as possible. It is not expected that stores or restaurants will be asked to close to allow work to happen.

Thank you for your patience and co-operation throughout the duration of the project.