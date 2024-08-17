RCMP And The CBSA Stop Multiple Tobacco Smugglers

Over three days in late July, the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) intercepted two significant shipments of contraband tobacco products being smuggled into Canada, then collaborated with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to investigate a seizure that took place at the Port of Entry.



On July 23, 24 and 25, 2024, joint short-term investigations led to the interception and search of three separate vehicles pursuant to section 99(1)(f) of the Customs Act that:

on July 23 , discovered 20 cases of contraband cigarettes, on July 24 , led to the seizure of 2,400 nicotine vaping devices, and on July 25 , led to the seizure of 82 garbage bags (1,476.55 kg) of unstamped fine cut tobacco.

After further investigation, RCMP Federal Police have charged:

Mathieu Cameron-Lalonde (26) and Justin Cameron (35) both from Cornwall Ontario , for violation of section 32(1) of the Excise Act 2001 Shane Jacobs (31) of Kahnawake Quebec, for violation of section 158.44(1) of the Excise Act 2001, and Owen Francis (34) of Akwesasne, for violation of section 32(1) of the Excise Act 2001.

Court appearances will be September 5th, 2024 for Mr. Cameron-Lalonde and Mr. Cameron, and September 10th, 2024 for both Mr. Jacobs and Mr. Francis.

“The RCMP and its partners are firmly committed to combating illegal activities at our borders, which are detrimental to local businesses facing unfair competition from unlawful products. Our collaboration with the Canada Border Services Agency is crucial in addressing these challenges. Profits from this illegal trade often fund organized crime and other illicit activities, highlighting the importance of our joint efforts in curbing these threats.” Inspector Etienne Thauvette, Officer-in-Charge, Cornwall Detachment.

“CBSA officers are committed to disrupting organized crime by intercepting contraband. By seizing smuggled goods, we stop proceeds from being reinvested into other criminal activity, including the purchase and transportation of narcotics and firearms. We will continue to work with the RCMP and other law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe.” Jag Johnston, Regional Director General, Northern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Images can be found on the RCMP Central Region News Page.

Fast Facts

The CRTF is a joint task force made up of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), and the Ontario Ministry of Finance. We work closely with our trusted US partners to combat crime on both sides of the border.

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live but your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more effective. If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact local police, the RCMP Cornwall Detachment at 613-937-2800, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.